Fraud-accused Michael Lomas reserves his right to apply for bail

Michael Lomas in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 28, 2024. Picture: Supplied

Michael Lomas, the ex-Eskom contractor arrested in connection with R1.4 billion fraud at the power utility has reserved his right to bail application for now and will remain in custody.

The accused made his fourth appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning following his extradition from the UK in September 2024.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) said the matter was transferred to the Johannesburg High Court on December 3, 2024.

Lomas is among 12 other accused in the matter.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said that the accused was served with the indictment.

Lomas is facing 65 counts of corruption linked to the R1.4 billion that was meant for the upgrade of Eskom’s Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017.

IOL previously reported that Lomas was arrested on April 15, 2021 in London and granted hefty bail of £100, 000 (R1.7 million in April 2021), and he further submitted an additional surety of £250,000 (about R4.3 million in April 2021).

Lomas’ extradition was granted in August 2024.

He fled SA while on bail, South African Police Service (SAPS) said in an earlier statement and was on Interpol’s most wanted list.

In another extradition case, Ace Magashule’s personal assistant Moroadi Cholota arrived in South Africa from the US in August.

Cholota, 37, was extradited following charges pertaining to the R255 million Free State asbestos scandal dating back to 2014.

IOL News