Four killed in armed attack at KZN traditional ceremony, one suspect arrested

Police are probing the mass shooting at a traditional ceremony that left four people dead. File Picture

Police have arrested a wounded suspect in hospital following a deadly attack that claimed four lives at a traditional ceremony at Nyezane, near Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

This marks a significant breakthrough in what authorities describe as a carefully planned attack.

A group of six armed suspects, their identities concealed behind face masks, stormed a homestead where festivities were taking place. Witnesses recount a sudden eruption of chaos as the assailants opened fire with rifles and handguns, targeting the innocent attendees of the ceremony.

In the wake of the attack, three victims were declared dead at the scene, while two others were swiftly transported to a local medical facility.

One of the injured later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to four. The deceased were aged between 45 and 61, part of a community that has now been shattered by this violence.

“Swift intelligence-driven investigations by Amangwe police detectives led them to a hospital where a 28-year-old suspect was arrested,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

“The suspect had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and a broken arm from the crime scene and was taken to hospital by his accomplices.”

It remains unclear whether he was shot by his accomplices or from retaliation by the victims.

“The motive of the killings remains a matter of police investigations, however, there is a suspicion that the incident could be stock theft related,“ said Netshiunda.

The victims were known members of the Community Anti-Stock Theft Group, raising concerns that they could have been targeted due to their efforts against criminal activities in the area.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court once he has recovered sufficiently to face trial.

As the search continues for the remaining five suspects, authorities are urging anyone with information on their whereabouts to reach out to local police.

IOL