Five-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head in KZN

A five-year-old boy tragically lost his life in a shooting incident in Zwelisha in KwaZulu-Natal.

The shooting incident that claimed the life of Jerimiah Xolo took place on Sunday night.

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Inanda, north of Durban, are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a five-year-old boy was shot and killed by an unknown suspect at Amaotana, Zwelisha on October 27.

“Reports indicate that the boy was sitting with his mother when an unknown vehicle drove by and the child was shot.”

According to private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), their control room was inundated with telephone call reporting the shooting.

“Callers reported that a child was shot in the head and was unresponsive,” said Rusa boss Prem Balram.

“Upon arrival at scene medics found that the child had sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and was declared deceased on scene.”

Balram said the father told his officers that his wife and child had been standing near a tuckshop when a white car drove past.

“The mother then noticed the child fall to the ground and bleeding profusely from the head.”

She said that there were gunshots heard.

“The mother added that she believed that a silencer was used on the weapon.”

He said some witnesses who were in the immediate vicinity informed Reaction Officers that no gunshots were heard, but they noticed the child fall to the ground.

Balram said they were kept busy this weekend responding to at least four shooting incidents.

A week ago, a woman was gunned down in Phoenix while waiting for her transport to work.

The woman was robbed and shot multiple times and declared deceased at the scene.

