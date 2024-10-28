Durban police arrest trio for allegedly marrying SA women off to foreign nationals for spousal visas

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested three people allegedly running a marriage-for-visas scam out of a block of flats in Greyville on Monday.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said crime intelligence officers, working together with Metro Police Tactical Support Unit, Sydenham Trio Task Team and Home Affairs Immigration officers, pounced on the clandestine Home Affairs office, which was used to facilitate illegal marriages and spousal visas at a block of flats on Matthews Meyiwa Road.

Netshiunda said the suspects would use identity documents belonging to SA women, and marry them to undocumented foreign nationals in order for the men to obtain SA citizenship.

"Preliminary investigations have thus far identified a Home Affairs official who has been working in cahoots with the suspects. More arrests cannot be ruled out as investigations unfold," Netshiunda said.

He said police confiscated application forms, copies of IDs and electronic devices.

Police have confiscated several items including electronic devices and IDs. Picture: SAPS

The trio will appear in court on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

"Of the three suspects, two men will be charged with fraud and the woman will face a charge of defeating the ends of justice after she attempted to conceal evidence by tearing some of the documents and threw them inside a bin. The suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday," Netshiunda said.

Investigations continue.

IOL News