Two missing Gauteng women found murdered in a mine

Hester Flemming and Cecilia Johanna Flemming have been found murdered following a farm attack. Picture: Supplied

A Gauteng mother and daughter who were reported missing after a farm attack have been found murdered.

The bodies of Hester Flemming, 52, and Cecilia Johanna Flemming, 82, were found in an opencast mine in Eikenhof, on Monday, about 20 minutes from Sandton.

Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services (SSS) said the attack is believed to have taken place between 10pm on Friday (October 25, 2024) and the early hours of Saturday morning.

He said suspects reportedly gained entry by cutting through the fence and breaking the security gate at the house.

“Once inside the house was ransacked, and the suspects stole two vehicles.”

Bolhuis said since they were reported missing every lead was pursued and countless hours dedicated to the case.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform the public the women were found deceased,” said Bolhuis late on Monday afternoon.

He said the South African Police Services (SAPS) search and rescue was currently on scene, working to recover the bodies.

“We want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said Kliprivier police were investigating a case of house robbery, kidnapping and theft of motor vehicles.

“One suspect was arrested at an informal settlement after he was found with some of the items that were taken from the house. The search is ongoing for the other suspects.”

*This is a developing story and more information would be added once received*

