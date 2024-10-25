Two months after he escaped prison, Thabo Bester was arrested for speeding, and then released

Thabo Bester was arrested by police for speeding, two months after he escaped from prison. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

In July 2022, two months after his infamous escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, Thabo Bester was arrested for speeding - but released - because neither the public nor law enforcement knew that he'd escaped.

In a bizarre twist in the Bester escape saga, the Minister of Police revealed that Bester's escape status was unknown to officers at the time.

Answering questions put forward by the Democratic Alliance’s Nicholas Gotsell, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said on July 12, Laingsburg traffic officers apprehended Bester for speeding.

Mchunu said the public was not informed that a rapist and murderer was on the loose because at that specified time, it was unknown to the police that Thabo Bester had escaped from the G4S Prison in Bloemfontein, Free State.

"Bester produced a smart identity card to traffic officers. The card bore the name Katlego Nkwana and officers suspected that the card was fraudulent. Bester was taken to the nearest Department of Home Affairs offices, where it was confirmed that the identity smart card was fraudulent," Mchunu said.

He was detained for fraud but released.

"He was meant to appear in court on August 8 but failed to do so and the case was deemed ‘nolle proseque’ (meaning the court will not prosecute)," Mchunu said.

When Gotsell asked Mchunu why it took two years for the arrest details to be shared, he said the matter involving the two suspects and others is complex and that other charges of fraud are presently at an advanced stage of investigation.

“The task team report will be submitted to the Select Committee on Security and Justice upon its completion,” Mchunu said.

He added that two police officers have already been issued with final written warnings.

Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana became fugitives, and the authorities in Arusha, Tanzania, arrested them and subsequently deported them to South Africa on April 8, 2023.

During the investigation, several suspects have also been arrested, including Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni.

The rest of the accused are; Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Liphoko, Buti Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa, Zanda Moyo, and Joel Makhetha. The trial date has been set down for February 10, 2025.

IOL News