Thoshan Panday asks court to investigate ‘unreasonable’ delays in his 2010 Soccer World Cup fraud case

Durban businessman Thoshan Panday will have to wait until November to hear whether the State will disclose certain information pertaining to the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Durban High Court Judge Khosi Hadebe is expected to make a ruling on the State's leave to appeal a court order compelling it to disclose certain information to the accused.

Hadebe will also made a ruling on Panday’s application requesting the court to investigate the alleged unreasonable delays in the case.

Panday and his co-accused – former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni; South African Police Service (SAPS) Colonel Navin Madhoe and former police captain Aswin Narainpershad – face charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Panday has been identified as the sole member of Goldcast Trading CC which was awarded orders for accommodation for police members deployed within the KZN province during times of unrest in 2009 at inflated prices.

It is alleged that the company was awarded 80% of the accommodation contracts ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The group is accused of swindling the SAPS out of more than R47 million through dubious tender processes.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) said Panday appeared in court on Thursday.

Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for IDAC said another matter where Panday is facing 27 tax fraud charges amounting to approximately R7.5 million, also appeared before the Durban High Court.

“The matter was also postponed to 18 November 2024 for the disclosure of the case docket.”

Panday has been denied bail.

