Update: Police minister says Mozambican man accused of raping and killing Soweto 6-year-old does not deserve to think about bail

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu led a team of Ministry officials to the Protea Magistrate's Court for the appearance of a Mozambican national accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Soweto.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said the suspect accused of raping and killing a six-year-old girl in Soweto earlier this week, should not even be thinking of bail.

The accused, who IOL is not naming until he pleads, appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday on related charges. He is believed to be a Mozambican national who does not have legal documentation to be in South Africa.

The matter has been remanded to November 1.

Addressing the media outside the court, Mchunu said it was tough to look at the accused as he stood in the dock.

"You are overcome by a sense of anger to think that there was a person like this in the community. He is in the country illegally," he said.

"He should not be thinking about bail. We understand that he has rights but we want to be back her on November 1 to make sure no bail is given," Mchunu said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) added that it will oppose bail at the suspect's next court appearance.

Meanwhile, the suspect has asked that his photograph not be shared in the media due to safety concerns.