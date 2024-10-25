Update: Police minister says Mozambican man accused of raping and killing Soweto 6-year-old does not deserve to think about bail
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu led a team of Ministry officials to the Protea Magistrate's Court for the appearance of a Mozambican national accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Soweto.
Image: Supplied/SAPS
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said the suspect accused of raping and killing a six-year-old girl in Soweto earlier this week, should not even be thinking of bail.
The accused, who IOL is not naming until he pleads, appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday on related charges. He is believed to be a Mozambican national who does not have legal documentation to be in South Africa.
The matter has been remanded to November 1.
Addressing the media outside the court, Mchunu said it was tough to look at the accused as he stood in the dock.
"You are overcome by a sense of anger to think that there was a person like this in the community. He is in the country illegally," he said.
"He should not be thinking about bail. We understand that he has rights but we want to be back her on November 1 to make sure no bail is given," Mchunu said.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) added that it will oppose bail at the suspect's next court appearance.
Meanwhile, the suspect has asked that his photograph not be shared in the media due to safety concerns.
Earlier report
A suspect arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a six-year-old Soweto girl, is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) revealed that the police ministry will also attend the appearance at the Protea Magistrate’s Court.
The suspect, a Mozambican national allegedly in the country illegally, was arrested after police issued a statement, asking for residents to assist in tracking him down.
It is alleged that the girl had been playing outside with a group of friends when the suspect called her to his house.
Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the child went to the man’s rented shack where he allegedly raped her and then killed her. He then fled the area.
Police were able to track him down and he was arrested.
Court proceedings are expected to get under way from 9am.
*The article has been updated
