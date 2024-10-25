Social Development Minister launches investigation into Sassa fraud after shocking student findings

Shocking revelations unearthed by two first-year students has lifted the lid on years of ID number fraud in which criminal networks were stealing from the government’s Sassa accounts. File image

Social Development Minister, Sisi Tolashe, has been given 30 days to find out how fraudsters were able to illegally apply for, and receive grant using different people's ID numbers.

The scam was uncovered by two first-year University of Stellenbosch students who, through their own investigation, were able to spot vulnerabilities in the South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant application and payment system.

The students, Joel Cedras and Veer Gosai identified vulnerabilities in the SRD grant application and payment system through an informal on-campus survey they conducted after they realised that they were unable to apply for the grant.

"The system reported that they had already applied for and received the grant, even though they did not apply for this grant nor receive any payments. The students emphasised that they had conducted the survey and published their findings out of concern that the fraud in the system robbed the poor and vulnerable, particularly the youth, out of the social protection they need," the committee said.

The students presented their findings to the committee and were applauded for their work and bravery.

"These weaknesses in the system exclude deserving people from applying for the grant, committee members acknowledged," the committee added.

Committee chairperson, Bridget Masango, said due to the seriousness of the students’ findings, the committee resolved to give the department and SASSA 30 days to conduct a full investigation into the matter and to thereafter present a detailed report to the committee, as per the request of the Minister.

"As public representatives responsible for overseeing the Department of Social Development and SASSA, it is important that we ensure these allegations are investigated and Sassa is given an opportunity to respond to the allegations,” said the committee Chairperson," she said.

IOL