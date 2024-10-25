R50,000 fine: Trouble mounts for woman who got contracts from Eskom while working at power utility

Thandi Ruth Magagula, a former safety risk manager at Eskom, pleaded guilty to seven counts of corruption and two counts of fraud, and she was convicted. File Picture: Hawks

The Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced Thandi Ruth Magagula, a 41-year-old former safety risk officer at Eskom, after she was convicted on charges of corruption and fraud.

Earlier this month, IOL reported that Magagula pleaded guilty to seven counts of corruption and two counts of fraud, and she was convicted.

In an update on Friday, Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Monica Nyuswa said Magagula has been sentenced to a fine of R50,000 or two years imprisonment on seven counts of corruption – contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA).

“Magagula received an an additional four years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on the condition that she is not found guilty of corruption in terms of PRECCA within the period of suspension,” said Nyuswa.

“On count eight and nine, Magagula was sentenced to three years imprisonment suspended for a period of five years on condition that she is not found guilty of fraud during the period of suspension.”

Earlier on Friday, IOL reported that on Thursday the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit had brought an application in accordance with the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (POCA) for the recovery of the profits made by Magagula from proceeds of unlawful activities.

That application on Thursday was granted by the court for an amount of R20,000 to be recovered from Magagula.

“The court ordered the payment of the above money to be paid into the CARA (Criminal Assets Recovery Account) fund within five days from date of the order,” said Nyuswa.

During the sentencing procedures on Thursday, the State also called an expert witness from Eskom’s internal anti-fraud and corruption unit, who testified “about the catastrophic effect of internal corruption” within Eskom’s production of sustainable and affordable electricity.

The expert witness also told the court about the hundreds of active criminal cases involving Eskom employees that are before courts across South Africa.

“The State argued for direct imprisonment and the matter is rolled over to (Friday) for judgment on sentence,” said Nyuswa.

Magagula was working for Eskom in Mpumalanga when her company scored contracts from the struggling State enterprise.

“The offences stem from contracts valued at over R58,000 awarded to a company named Mantoza Engineering Projects CC during the period between April 2015, while Eskom employed Magagula and simultaneously served as a director of Mantoza Engineering Projects,” said Nyuswa previously.

“Magagula failed to disclose her financial interest in the company to Eskom’s management and continued to conduct business with the public entity while holding a directorship position. This behaviour violated laws governing public officials and Eskom’s conflict of interest policies.”

Nyuswa said Magagula was convicted in line with her admissions of guilt, confirming her role in the corrupt activities. The matter was then postponed for sentencing proceedings.

Meanwhile, the NPA in Mpumalanga said it views Magagula’s conviction as a significant step in the fight against corruption, particularly within critical public entities like Eskom.

Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Monica Nyuswa. Picture: NPA

“The NPA remains committed to holding individuals accountable for corrupt practices, reinforcing public service integrity,” said Nyuswa.

In February, IOL reported that Magagula had appeared before the Middelburg Regional Court after her arrest and she was released on R10,000 bail.

