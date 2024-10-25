Police on the hunt for killer who shot and killed 51-year-old woman

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, denounced the act and instructed the police to use all available resources to find the perpetrators involved in the senseless homicide. File Picture

A 51-year-old woman from Lebowakgomo in the Capricorn District of Limpopo was gunned down by an unknown killer.

Now, the South African Police Service (SAPS) are on the hunt for the perpetrator.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police were called to the crime scene and discovered a female lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to her body.

“Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at the scene and upon arrival the victim was declared dead,” Ledwaba added. “She was later identified by her next of kin as Mumsy Seribishane.”

It has also been alleged that the suspect(s) set off from the scene in a white VW Golf with no registration numbers.

The motivation for the killing is unknown at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, denounced the act and instructed the police to use all available resources to find the perpetrators involved for the senseless homicide.

“Anyone with information may contact Colonel Mmapitsi Sekotlong on the number 082 343 3295 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or may share information on MySAPSApp.”

In a similar case, a woman was shot dead in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal while waiting for transport earlier this week.

The elderly woman was shot many times and pronounced dead at the spot. It is thought that a silver vehicle with two male suspects were spotted firing at her then fled with an unidentified quantity of goods.

