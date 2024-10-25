Five arrested for corruption in driver’s license fraud scheme in Free State and Northern Cape

Police arrest five suspects linked to a fraudulent driver’s license scheme in Petrusburg and Kimberley. Picture: SAP

A coordinated police operation across two provinces has exposed a syndicate allegedly selling driver's licenses to unqualified motorists, leading to the arrest of five suspects, including three traffic department employees.

The arrests were made in Petrusburg and Kimberley following a 2023 investigation into corruption within the licensing sector.

Two civilians, aged 52 and 62, were taken into custody in Petrusburg, while three traffic department employees, aged between 30 and 50, were arrested in Kimberley.

The suspects have been identified and taken into custody following diligent investigative efforts.

“These individuals are believed to have been involved in orchestrating a scheme that enabled unqualified individuals to illegally obtain driver's licenses,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

The operation, led by the Free State Organised Crime Unit with support from Crime Intelligence, aimed to disrupt a syndicate operating across the Free State and Northern Cape, resulted in the arrest of five suspects who were allegedly actively engaged in this criminal activity.

“The Free State police remain committed to upholding the integrity of the licensing system and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who undermine it are brought to justice,” said Free State police commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to face charges of corruption, fraud, and related offences.

Motswenyane thanked the community for supporting the investigation and urged residents to report any further information.

IOL