Durban accountant jailed for 10 years for money laundering

Durban accountant Amanda Lowton has been jailed after she pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering.

A Durban accountant convicted of fraud and money laundering has been sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment.

Amanda Lowton, 52, was sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday after she entered into a plea and sentence agreement.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) said Lowton was found guilty on 105 counts of fraud and money laundering dating back to 2012.

Explaining the merits of the case, KZN Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the crimes were committed by Lowton from 2012 while she was employed as an accountant at a company in KZN.

“At one stage, her husband Mark Lowton, 57, submitted fictitious invoices to the same company and an amount of R1.8 million was paid into his business account.”

The Hawks said Lowton and Daryl Spencer, 60, approved the payment, and as result, the company suffered a financial loss.

A case of fraud was reported at Pinetown police station for intensive investigation.

The Hawks said Lowton resigned in 2017 and her replacement discovered that there were more fictitious payments made to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) bank account that was not loaded as a Sars beneficiary.

“Internal investigation was conducted and it was discovered that fraudulent payments to the amount of R122,269,041.98 were made into four bank accounts belonging to Mark.

“After receipt of funds, a percentage was paid to the company's suppliers and the balance of R47,545,616.28 was retained.

“Another case fraud and money laundering was reported at Pinetown police station.”

The three accused were arrested in April 2021.

They appeared in court and were released on bail.

Spencer absconded and a warrant of arrest was issued.

Lowton entered into a plea agreement with the State, hence she was sentenced.

The Hawks said the charges against Lowton’s husband were withdrawn.

Lowton was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for counts of fraud, of which five years is wholly suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of fraud or theft during the period of suspension, and seven years for money laundering.

The sentences would run concurrently, resulting in an effective 10 year jail term.

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona welcomed the sentence and applauded the investigating and prosecution teams for the good work.

