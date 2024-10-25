Deveney Nel teen-murder accused back in court

The teenage boy charged with the murder of Hoërskool Overberg pupil Deveney Nel is expected to appear in the Calendon Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

The 17-year-old is currently being held in a place of safety following his arrest.

It will be his fourth court appearance and it is unclear what is expected to take place today.

Nel’s lifeless body was found dumped on August 14, 2024 behind locked doors of the school’s storeroom.

The 16-year-old had been fatally stabbed.

The accused was arrested two days after police found the body, on the evening of August 16.

He made his first appearance on August 18, and was charged with Nel’s murder.

IOL previously reported that he was part of the group that had been searching for Nel when she was reported missing.

The grade 10 pupil went missing during a school sporting event.

The accused cannot be named because he is a minor and his court proceedings are held in-camera.

A number of community members gathered outside the court house calling for justice for Nel.

At the time of the arrest Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais said they were confident in the SAPS investigation.

“We request the community to allow the court case to take its course, so that justice can be done, and anyone with additional information to contact the police urgently.”

IOL News