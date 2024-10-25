Community activist calls for investigation of Child Welfare after boy, 12, is raped

A Cape Town community worker has called for Child Welfare to be taken to task after a 12-year-old boy was raped.

Vanessa Nelson, from Heideveld and founder of Hope for the Future said the rape of a 12-year-old boy earlier this month has caused a massive outcry in the community.

“Child Welfare has failed many of our people, parents and children in Heideveld. If the social worker had used this boy’s voice and speak for him, this could have been avoided. He was in their care,” Nelson said.

In March, Child Welfare went to the family court, and during proceedings, the boy opted to live with his mother. However, Nelson said if his case worker checked the details, they would see the living conditions were atrocious.

IOL has seen pictures and videos of the house the boy was placed in.

The house has no windows and is filled with rubble in and outside of the property.

“On Sunday, the day of the rape, the child was raped while lying next to his mother. He told his mother, and she said she would take him to the hospital, but she did not. The boy could not sit and could barely walk.

“Instead, he went to an neighbour and told her about the incident. He also told another woman. When residents approached the mother, she claimed the child was just trying to make trouble and does not want to go to school. The neighbour took him to the police station and the Thuthuzela Centre where I met up with them,” Nelson told IOL.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a rape case has been opened for investigation after an incident on Monday, October 7.

“The victim in this case is a minor. The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested and detained on Saturday, October 12, 2024 on the mentioned charge.

“Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Swartbooi said.

The boy’s mother was also arrested for child neglect.

“This office can confirm that Manenberg registered a case of child neglect following a complaint. The members interviewed the victim at a place of safety where sensitive information was revealed. We can confirm that the suspect in the matter has since been arrested. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation,” Swartbooi said.

Nelson said Child Welfare has neglected their responsibility.

“I want to expose Child Welfare because this is not the first time this has happened. How do I now trust to report cases to them because I now fear for the children’s safety? I don’t think they are serious in what their profile speaks about on child safety. How many others in communities have gone through this? I ask people to come forward. An investigation into this matter must be launched,” Nelson said.

Responding to the allegations, Western Cape Department of Social Development spokesperson, Monique Mortlock-Malgas said: “It is important to understand that the Western Cape is divided into different geographical areas, with child protection services being provided by the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) in some areas, and by approved partner Designated Child Protection Organisations in others. This is done to spread the footprint and ensure the entire geographical area is covered.

“The alleged matter was handled by one of the Designated Child Protection Organisations, and thus, DSD does not have the powers to take action against any staff members not employed with DSD.

“We have, however, taken this up with the organisation involved. DSD stepped in immediately once it received a report about the alleged incident, to ensure the child’s safety. Due to the highly sensitive nature of the case and to protect the dignity and wellbeing of the victim, who is a minor and cannot be identified, we cannot divulge any further details,” Mortlock-Malgas said.

