Three men appear in court for Limpopo headman’s murder, police hunt fourth suspect

Three men appear in court for the murder of a Limpopo headman, while police hunt a fourth suspect.

Two months after a spray of bullets took the life of a respected Limpopo village headman, three men stood in the dock of the Tubatse Magistrate's Court to face murder charges on Wednesday, October 23.

The suspects, Winter Phasha , 40, Pontsho Moloma, 38, and Karabo Maphanga, 25, have been charged with the murder of Setlamorago Thobejane, 60, the headman of Magobading village.

Their bail hearing has been postponed to Monday, October 28.

The shooting took place on the morning of August 7. Thobejane and his daughter were travelling from their home to work and school in the Mecklenburg policing area when armed assailants ambushed them.

“The suspects, driving a maroon Toyota Camry without registration plates, allegedly approached and fired several shots, wounding the headman before fleeing the scene,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Thobejane was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Police confirmed that the three suspects were arrested shortly after the incident, while their alleged accomplice, identified as Surprise Mohlala, 34, remains on the run.

“The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Surprise Mohlala, who may assist in the investigation,” said Ledwaba.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the police.

“Anyone with information regarding Mr. Mohlala's whereabouts is urged to contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501,” said Ledwaba.

Police investigations are ongoing.

