‘These gangsters are ruthless’: Gang shooting sparks fear of more bloodshed in Atlantis

“Atlantis police have opened murder and attempted murder dockets for investigation. As the investigation unfolds, it is expected that the motive for the shooting incident will be determined. No arrests have been effected yet.”

“Reports from the scene indicate the victims of the shooting incident were returning home in three vehicles from the Silverstream beach when yet-to-be-identified gunmen opened fire on the vehicles on the corner of Old Mamre and Silverstream Roads. As a consequence, five individuals between the ages of 18 and 30 were fatally wounded and five others rushed to a medical facility after sustaining gunshot wounds,” Potelwa said.

On Wednesday, five people were shot and killed and five others injured when the group were returning to Atlantis from Silverstream Beach after a scorching day.

Residents fear further bloodshed after five people were killed in a mass shooting in Mamre, just outside Atlantis.

The deceased and injured all reside in Atlantis.

The area has been plagued by gun violence in the last few months as gangs not only fight over territory, but also have in-fighting.

Residents in the area would only speak under anonymity for fear of any retaliation.

“The shooting has been ongoing for so long already. Every week there is another parent having to bury their child. So many of our young men are dying in the streets. The violence is never-ending and these gangsters are ruthless. With these men dead, more shooting will take place. How must we live? We are already fearful and now we have to be more scared,” the resident said.

Another resident, who has been in the area for over 40 years, said gangs had infiltrated the previously sleepy town.

“We may not have the world’s richest, and most times we are forgotten, but we had a pretty decent and safe life. Since these gangsters have been taking over across Atlantis, you cannot walk anywhere. We have to fear the lives of our boy children who are either forced into gangs or stabbed and assaulted because they refuse.

“At times, we have lost young men to death for saying no to gangs. This is ridiculous. And then the City of Cape Town had the audacity to remove the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers from the area,” the resident said.

IOL reached out to Ward Councillor Allister Lightburn who said he had met with officials for the return of more boots on the ground in the area.

“Two weeks back, I had a meeting with the Provincial MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais and mayoral committee member for safety and security Alderman JP Smith to deliberate and request the assistance of Leap and a unit that can easily attend to these kinds of crimes within our area, and they will raise it with the Premier Alan Winde and the Mayor Alderman Geordin Hill-Lewis,” Lightburn said.

He said he is expected to get feedback for the request in mid-November.

Lightburn also condemned the shooting incident.

“These senseless acts are undermining the right of movement and it cannot be that we have to be under siege and effectively under war. I urge our law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing these perpetrators to book. As a community that is on the cusp of the festive season, we should be vigilant and work with the authorities to keep residents and our children safe.

“Yesterday was a sad day for Atlantis. We extend our sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray that God will strengthen you during your time of bereavement,” Lightburn added.