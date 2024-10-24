Suspect in custody following rape and murder of Soweto girl, aged 6

Gauteng police have made a breakthrough in an investigation into the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. File image

Police have arrested a suspect for the rape and murder of a six-year-old Soweto girl.

Earlier this week, police released information about a person of interest who they believed could assist in their investigation.

It was previously reported that the young girl, had been playing outside when a man called her to his shack and raped her before killing her.

Her body was found and the matter was reported to police.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has thanked the South African media fraternity, social media users and community members who shared the pictures of the suspect, stood united working with the police and exposed the whereabouts of the suspect.

Gauteng SAPS provincial commissioner is expected to brief the media on the latest developments in the case, later this morning.

The suspect is expected in court in due course.

This is a developing story.

IOL News