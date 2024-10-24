Suspect allegedly linked to mass shooting in Gqeberha, killed in shoot-out with police

A suspect, allegedly linked to a mass shooting in New Brighton in Gqeberha, was killed in a shoot-out with Eastern Cape police on Wednesday.

Five men were found dead in a shack at the Chris Hani informal settlement on Tuesday night.

Eastern Cape police said they responded to reports of a shooting incident and on arrival at scene found five men had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Police said the motive for the murder was subject to an investigation.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, police received intelligence about a suspect allegedly linked to the shooting.

“The suspect was found inside a house on Tsewu Street, New Brighton.”

He said as police tried to enter the house, the man who was in possession of a firearm was about to shoot, and members opened fire.

“He sustained gunshot wounds in the upper body, and was declared dead at the scene.

“Police also seized a Glock firearm with ammunition. An inquest docket was opened for further investigation.”

Police have not released the names of the deceased until a formal identification process is concluded.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects, to contact Captain Sithole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.

IOL News