R350,000 Khat drug bust: Somalia national arrested in Johannesburg

Cops nabbed a 39-year-old Somalian national and recovered a massive haul of Khat worth R350,000, cleverly stashed in lots of boxes.

The Somalian national, Mohamed Deeq Abdulahi Aadam, was arrested on Monday, during a targeted drug operation in accordance with the Drug and Drugs Trafficking Act.

The operation, part of a collaborative effort between Free State and Gauteng Crime Intelligence, took place at the BP garage on the Oasis M1 at approximately 4am, said the police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela.

Acting on intelligence, the Johannesburg-based Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the (Hawks), Serious Organised Crime Investigation team identified a red Hyundai Elantra associated with the suspect.

“The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 100kg of Khat, valued at R350,000, contained in 14 boxes,” said Mavimbela.

Aadam has since been charged and appeared in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday

The court has postponed the case to Friday for further investigation.

In light of the operation, the provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, issued a warning regarding the danger of narcotics abuse.

“This operation underscores the critical issue of narcotics abuse and trafficking. The illegal drug trade poses significant risks to individual health and public safety.

“Substance abuse can lead to addiction, severe health problems, and a cycle of criminal activity. Law enforcement remains vigilant and committed to combating drug-related crimes,” said Kadwa.

