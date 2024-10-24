Police probe possibility missing Mossel Bay father and daughter could have left the country

Jacob Mare and his nine-year-old daughter, Yaleen Mare were last seen on October 14, 2024. Picture: SAPS

Western Cape police are probing the possibility that a missing Mossel Bay father and daughter could have left the country.

Jacob Mare and his nine-year-old daughter, Yaleen Mare were last seen on October 14.

Police said preliminary information suggest that on Monday, October 14, Jacob picked up his daughter at her school in Hartenbos and they have not been seen since.

On Wednesday evening, police confirmed that the search was ongoing.

“All possibilities are being pursued,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie.

“Including the possibility that the duo could have left the country. We are aware of the court order and are acting upon it.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the pair is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Alistair Rezant of the Mossel Bay FCS Unit on 082 234 3557 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

This week a missing toddler was found dead in an open field in Mpumalanga.

Police said the body of two-year-old Khayone Xavier Pakeni was found wrapped in a blanket.

The toddler had been reported missing from Embalenhle on October 9.

He disappeared while playing in his yard.

Police said his mother had been having her tea when she noticed the child was gone.

