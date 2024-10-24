One arrested in deadly North West tavern shooting, search continues for accomplice

Police investigate deadly Orkney tavern shooting, five injured, as search for second gunman continues. File picture

Police have one suspect in custody after two gunmen stormed into a busy tavern in Kanana Old Location near Orkney, shooting at patrons, killing one man and injuring five other people.

“The suspects fled from the scene while the injured persons were taken to the clinic for medical attention and later transported to shepong hospital,” said North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

The incident took place at around 10pm on October 4.

The Anti-Gang Unit identified the deceased as Mokhele Sephapho, 46, a Lesotho national, and linked the suspects to the same country.

“A case of murder and five counts of attempted murder was registered,” Mokgwabone said.

After weeks of investigation, police arrested one of the suspects, Thabo Justinus Letsie, 36, in Viljoenskroon, Free State, on Friday, October 18.

“The suspect was positively identified by witnesses and charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder,” Mokgwabone said.

Letsie appeared in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on October 22. He has been remanded in custody until October 29, for legal representation and for his formal bail application to be heard.

In addition to the murder and attempted murder charges, Letsie also faces a charge under the Immigration Act, 2002, for his undocumented status in South Africa.

The search continues for the second suspect, with police urging anyone with information to come forward.

IOL