Newborn baby boy found dead on the side of the road in KZN

The body of a newborn baby boy was discovered on the side of the road in Waterloo, north of Durban, on Thursday morning.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said they received a call for help just 8am.

Rusa boss Prem Balram said a woman made the discovery and contacted their operations centre.

He said members from Verulam SAPS were already in attendance when they arrived on scene.

“The umbilical cord and placenta were found attached upon examination of the deceased child.

“The baby appeared to be full term.”

Balram said a black refuse bag and a white packet was located a short distance away.

“It is believed that a dog ripped open the packet and dragged the child to the roadside, but this could not be immediately confirmed.”

He said the baby was found about 300 metres away from the Waterloo Clinic.

In a separate incident, in September 2020, a Newlands East mother was jailed to three years for dumping her newborn in a stormwater drain near her home.

Footage of the baby’s four-hour rescue went viral.

The 33-year-old mother of two was arrested shortly thereafter.

In her guilty plea made before the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court, the woman said falling pregnant out of wedlock for the third time was humiliating.

