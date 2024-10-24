Man hands himself to police after sex worker was strangled to death, her body buried in shallow grave

Activists from non-governmental organisations SWEAT, Sisonke and Asijiki hold a march to highlight the plight of sex workers who are often subjected to violence. File Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Media

A 33-year-old man has handed himself over to police at the Belfast station in Mpumalanga after allegations that he brutally murdered a woman, described as a “commercial sex worker,” last Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli confirmed that the murder suspect turned himself in on Wednesday.

“According to a report, the suspect allegedly sought the services of the female victim and picked her up from the street in Belfast, taking her to a farmhouse in the area. It was further reported that the two were initially relaxed together, but a quarrel later broke out,” Mdhluli said.

“The situation escalated and became physical. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly strangled and stabbed her,” he added.

Police stated that after the man realised the woman had died, he allegedly attempted to conceal her body. The victim was reportedly buried in a shallow grave, covered with stones.

Mdhluli said police are still working to confirm the identity of the murdered woman.

The suspect, who handed himself over to the police, is expected to appear before the Belfast Magistrate’s Court soon.

Meanwhile, the acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, expressed condolences to the victim's family and vowed that justice would be served.

“As we recently launched our festive season operation, one of our key priorities is addressing the scourge of gender-based violence. A thorough investigation has already begun, and the State is committed to ensuring justice is served for the murdered victim,” Mkhwanazi said.

Last month, IOL reported that the South Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, had sentenced Sifiso Mkhwanazi to life in prison for the brutal murder of six Zimbabwean sex workers who were based in Johannesburg.

Mkhwanazi, 21, was sentenced after he was convicted of six counts of murder, six counts of rape, six counts of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

