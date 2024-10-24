Free State mass murderer sentenced to seven life terms

The mass murderer has been sentenced to prison for seven life terms. File image

The Free State High Court has slapped a mass murderer with seven life terms of imprisonment plus 35 years following a mass shooting at Lismore Farm in the Kestell district in July 2022.

Kamohelo Motankisi, 35, from Tlholong near Kestell was convicted on 12 counts, including seven counts of murder, housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery under aggravating circumstances, two counts of sexual offences, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

The victims were six women and one male: Paulinah Mothoduwa Moloi, 37, Nontwasefani Loti Smith, 54, Nokufa Portia Mofokeng, 31, Lerato Julie Moloi, 34, Nomasonto Christinah Zulu, 57, Nomasonto Maduna, 44, and Rhudie Binta, 18. Some of the victims sustained multiple stab and gunshot wounds. Two women were sexually assaulted during the commission of the senseless killings.

The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said Motankisi and his co-accused, Tseko Lerato Selepe were arrested on July 15, 2022.

Mophiring said the duo were nabbed due to their social media posts.

“The two placed their photos on social media in possession of a firearm stolen on the farm after the commission of the horrific crime. They further went to another farm where they broke entry into another property and stole some items,” Mophiring said.

Selepe was sentenced to effective 30 years of direct imprisonment on March 13, 2024 by the same court.

On Thursday, October 24, the matter was concluded against Motankisi and was heard by Judge Celeste Reinders.

The judge thanked all the role players, including police ballistics and the 19 witnesses who were directly and indirectly involved in the case.

Motankisi took the stand and apologised before the court to all the families who he wronged after he was sentenced.

Free State Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the sentencing.

“I would like to thank the entire investigation team, especially Detective Captain Alfons Kokonyana, whose tireless efforts have been instrumental in bringing justice to the victims and their families,” Motswenyane said.

[email protected]

IOL