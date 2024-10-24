Five people killed as they returned from Silverstream Beach in Atlantis, Western Cape

Five people were gunned down in Atlantis in the Western Cape on Wednesday night. Picture: File image

Western Cape police are searching for suspects linked to a mass shooting incident in Atlantis on Wednesday night that left five people dead and five injured.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the Anti-Gang Unit are “hard at work” in search of gunmen who shot and killed five people on the corner of Old Mamre and Silverstream Roads.

“Reports from the scene indicate the victims of the shooting incident were returning home in three vehicles from the Silverstream Beach when yet-to-be identified gunmen opened fire on the vehicles.”

Potelwa said five people aged between 18 and 30 sustained fatal injuries, while five others were rushed to a medical facility after sustaining gunshot wounds.

She said Atlantis police have opened murder and attempted murder dockets for investigation.

“As the investigation unfold, it is expected that the motive for the shooting incident will be determined.”

No arrests had been made by Thursday morning.

There have been a spate of mass shooting incidents in the Eastern Cape recently with close to 30 people losing their lives.

In the most recent case, five men were found dead in a shack in an informal settlement in the Chris Hani informal settlement New Brighton in Gqeberha.

They had been fatally shot on Tuesday night.

Police said the motive for the shooting is not known.

IOL News