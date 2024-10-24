Court slaps Zimbabwean man with R50,000 fine for trying to bribe Limpopo cops with R50

Police at Musina approached Felix Tatenda Chiyangwa, requesting his passport but Chiyangwa gave the officers R50 and they arrested him for corruption. File Picture: Karen Sandison/Independent Media

The Giyani Specialised Commercial Crime Court has sentenced Zimbabwean national Felix Tatenda Chiyangwa, 37, to a fine of R50,000 or five years in prison after his conviction for corruption.

Chiyangwa was also fined R5,000 or one year’s imprisonment for being an illegal immigrant in South Africa.

“The sentences will be served concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of five years’ direct imprisonment,” said Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo.

Chiyangwa pleaded guilty to the charges, revealing that on 5 October 2024, in Musina, Limpopo, he was approached by two police officers who asked for his passport.

He presented an expired passport from 2020 and, to avoid arrest, offered one of the officers R50, asking them not to take him into custody. The officers accepted the money but later arrested Chiyangwa for his corrupt actions, Malabi-Dzhangi added.

During sentencing, Senior State Advocate Martin Molokwane urged the court to impose a substantial sentence, citing various case laws.

He highlighted the prevalence of corruption within the court's jurisdiction and across South Africa, stressing that the crime undermines public safety and trust in law enforcement.

Molokwane stated that police officers act as the “immune system” of the country in terms of security and crime prevention, and any form of corruption against them compromises this system.

He concluded by urging the court to impose a severe penalty, stating that corruption is “a serious offence regardless of the amount involved.”

The court agreed with Molokwane, acknowledging the need to send “a clear message” to society about the consequences of corrupt behaviour.

The NPA in Limpopo welcomed the court’s decision, expressing hope that the sentence would deter potential offenders.

Advocate Ivy Thenga, Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, condemned Chiyangwa's conduct and reiterated the NPA’s commitment to combating corruption in all its forms.

She also congratulated the prosecution team led by Molokwane and the investigators for their dedication to upholding the law.

IOL