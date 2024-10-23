Two arrested for mass shooting in Bityi in the Eastern Cape

The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday evening. File Picture

Police in the Eastern Cape have confirmed that two suspects have been arrested for a mass shooting where five people were gunned down in Bityi, near Mthatha.

The shooting incident took place on Friday, October 18, just after 8.30pm when two unknown gunmen stormed the yard and shot them.

Among the deceased, were the husband and wife, who were sleeping in a rondavel, a man and two other women.

Two children were injured during the shooting incident and were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.

The suspects flounced out of the rondavel and started firing shots at the people who were sleeping in another house and fatally shot three, and left two injured.

Two other children who survived the attack managed to run away and informed the neighbours, who then alerted the police.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

“As police hit the ground on the heels of the suspects, their in-depth investigation led to the arrest of two people, aged 22 and 39, at Msukweni Location, in the Bityi Administrative area outside Mthatha. Upon investigation, police were taken to a place where the unlicensed firearm (Norinco) and ammunition were recovered,” Mawisa said.

The suspects face five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery, and the possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The suspects will appear in the Bityi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, October 24, 2024,” Mawisa said.

The Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has commended the investigating team who worked on the killing of five family members in Bityi for registering a breakthrough.

“As the SAPS, we are concerned and worried about ongoing mass shootings, and that is why dedicated teams have been established. This sends a stern warning to the perpetrators that police will not repose but ensure that perpetrators who are responsible for any crime are facing the full might of the law,” Mene said.

