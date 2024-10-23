Seven suspects arrested following brazen jewellery heist at Clearwater Mall

Police at the scene were suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing from jewellery store at Clearwater Mall. Picture: SAPS

Police in Gauteng have arrested seven suspects following a brazen armed robbery at a jewellery store at the Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort on Tuesday.

According to a police report, the gang was intercepted by police and private security officers as they were making their escape out of the mall.

"The suspects started shooting at law enforcement officers, who fired back. Four suspects were cornered and arrested at Christiaan Dewet Road, just opposite the mall, and two firearms were recovered.

“The police followed other suspects to Dobsonville, where three more suspects were arrested and two firearms recovered," police stated.

A large portion of the stolen jewellery was recovered from the suspects. Picture: SAPS

Police further recovered four firearms and a substantial amount of the stolen jewellery.

Police said two officers and three suspects were wounded in a shoot-out.

"One police officer was treated at the scene while the other police officer was taken to a local medical care centre in a serious but stable condition," police said.

Gauteng South African Police Services (SAPS) commissioner in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni hailed the SAPS, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and private security companies for their efforts.

"I would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies who worked together to ensure that the suspects are arrested and firearms recovered soon after the commission of crime. These arrests should send a message to all the criminals that law enforcement agencies are ready for them this festive season" said Lieutenant General Mthombeni.

He added that the suspects are due to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on charges, including business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

