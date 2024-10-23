Police hunt for killers after four found dead in Mpumalanga double murder spree

Police in Mpumalanga investigate two double murders, urging the public to assist with information. Picture: SAPS

Mpumalanga police launched an investigation into two separate double murders that have left four people dead, with no arrests made yet.

The first incident took place on Sunday, October 20, when police discovered two women’s bodies inside a white BMW on the N4 highway near the Arnot off-ramp in Middelburg. Both women had been fatally shot and were declared dead at the scene.

One of the victims has been identified as Ayanda Mayibongwe Maphalala, while the other remains unidentified. Police also discovered that the car’s license plates had been removed and later found nearby.

“Police are hard at work and connecting the dots with regard to circumstances surrounding this devastating incident,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

In Kabokweni, police responded to a complaint about two men allegedly caught in possession of stolen property at Emanyaveni. When officers arrived, they found the men lying dead, both with gunshot wounds. No witnesses were at the scene, and family members later identified the deceased.

“No arrests have been made in connection with this incident,” said Mdhluli.

Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, assured the public that the investigation team will pursue the cases with urgency and diligence.

“The priority is to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that justice is served for the victims and their families,” said Mkhwanazi.

“Individuals who have pertinent details related to the cases need to cooperate with us to help bring closure to these tragic events.”

IOL