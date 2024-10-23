PICTURES: Hawks bust R7 million counterfeit fragrance operation in Joburg, four Ethiopians arrested

The Hawks in Gauteng have raided a residential premise in Mayfair, Johannesburg were counterfeit Fine Fragrance Collection products were being produced. Picture: Supplied

The Johannesburg based Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team executed a successful counterfeit operation based on intelligence received in early October.

The Johannesburg-based Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, have arrested four Ethiopian nationals who were allegedly producing counterfeit Fine Fragrance Collection products.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in Gauteng, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the elite law enforcement unit was keeping surveillance on the identified premises suspected to be producing Fine Fragrance Collection products, in contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act.

“A residential address at 10th Avenue, Mayfair, Johannesburg was put under surveillance to confirm the alleged illegal activities. On Thursday, 17 October the Hawks team descended at the premises and uncovered a fully equipped clandestine factory in the process of manufacturing Fine Fragrance Collection fragrances,” said Mavimbela.

The Hawks in Gauteng have raided a residential premise in Mayfair, Johannesburg were counterfeit Fine Fragrance Collection products were being produced. Picture: Supplied

Three suspects were found at the premises and were subsequently arrested. The following day, on Friday, another suspect was arrested.

“It is estimated that the scale of the illicit factory could have caused a financial loss estimated at R7 million to Fine Fragrance Collection,” said Mavimbela.

Equipment that includes, machines, containers of perfume mixers, bottles and sticker labels were seized for further examination.

A case was registered at Johannesburg central police station.

“The four suspects Amir Hayder Abbaaolii, 30; Arafaat Ahmed 32; Abafita Ahmed, 41, and Usman Ahmed, 24 - all Ethiopian nationals made their first appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 21 2024 where the matter was postponed to 28 October 2024 for immigration legality status of the four suspects,” said Mavimbela.

The Hawks in Gauteng have raided a residential premise in Mayfair, Johannesburg were counterfeit Fine Fragrance Collection products were being produced. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has lauded the efforts of the team.

“This operation highlights the significant impact of counterfeit activities on businesses and the economy. The public is urged to report any suspicious activities related to counterfeit goods,” said Kadwa.

“Those involved in manufacturing and distributing counterfeit products will remain on the Hawks radar.”

IOL