PICS: R4 million worth of stolen fireworks found in a temple in Phoenix just days before Diwali

Police have recovered R4million worth of stolen fireworks at a Hindu temple in Phoenix.

The fireworks was allegedly stolen from a business premises in Camperdown.

Diwali will celebrated on Wednesday.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said an armed robbery occurred at a business premises in Camperdown a few days ago.

“During the robbery, suspects entered the premises armed with firearms and proceeded to tie up the guards.

“The suspects then brought in two of their own trucks and hitched two trailers located on the business premises, carrying fireworks for the upcoming Diwali Festival.”

The truck that was used in the commission of the crime has been seized. Picture: SAPS

She said the suspects managed to escape with the two trailers carrying R4million worth of fireworks.

“A case was opened at the Camperdown SAPS.”

Police said on Tuesday, members from SAPS Economic Infrastructure Task Team received intelligence driven information on the possible whereabouts of some of the stock that was stolen.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the stolen fireworks. Picture: SAPS

“A joint operation was then conducted with the assistance of the Metro Drug team and SAPS Crime Intelligence.

“Members proceeded to a Hindu temple located in Phoenix and found a truck carrying boxes being offloaded by three males.

“The temple had been set up to sell the fireworks to the public.

“Upon inspection of the goods, it was found that the goods being offloaded were in fact the fireworks that were stolen in the armed robbery in Camperdown.”

Police said the truck carrying the stolen goods was a hired truck.

“The owner of the goods was immediately called and he positively identified the goods as that stolen from his business premises in Camperdown and marked with his branding.”

The three men aged between 34 and 42 were arrested.

Rhynes said in total 560 cases of fireworks were recovered valued at approximately R4million.

Police said the truck valued at approximately R700,000 was also seized, as it was used in the commission of a crime.

“SAPS Explosive Unit was also called out to the scene, as the fireworks are regarded as explosives.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court soon.

IOL News