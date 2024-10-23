PICS: R1,000 bail for Gauteng cops who allegedly searched house, found bag with R180,000 and took it

Gauteng police officers Fulufhelo Jonathan Matodzi, Livhuwani Oriel Matundu and Rofhiwa Sethari were arrested on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Hawks

Three police officers Sergeant Rofhiwa Sethari, 38; Constable Livhuwani Oriel Matundu, 36; and Fulufhelo Jonathan Matodzi, 32, appeared before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Gauteng spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said trouble started when the three police officers approached a man who was driving around Germiston, and asked for permission to search the vehicle.

The complainant granted the officers permission to search the vehicle.

The incident happened on Monday.

“The three officers thereafter escorted the complainant to his place of residence, where they searched another vehicle which was parked at the complainants residence as well as inside the home of the complainant,” said Mavimbela.

“While searching the house, one of the officers found the complainants child with a plastic bag that contained R180,000 in cash which he took from the child and informed the two others that they had found what they were looking for and took the complainant to Jeppe police station for detention.”

The complainant was later released and dropped off at Germiston.

Mavimbela said the matter was then reported to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit which instituted an investigation which led to the apprehension of the three suspects on Monday.

“The trio made their first appearance before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on the same day and were granted bail of R1,000 each and the matter was postponed to November 16, for further investigation,” said Mavimbela.

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has commended the investigation team on the arrest of the police officers.

Kadwa also warned that “no one is above the law”.

