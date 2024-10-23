Limpopo nurse shot outside Lebowakgomo Hospital, Denosa calls for justice

The Democratic Nursing Union of South Africa (Denosa) in Limpopo is urging the police to investigate the fatal shooting of a nurse just outside Lebowakgomo Hospital. File Picture: Independent Newspapers

The Democratic Nursing Union of South Africa (Denosa) in Limpopo is calling on police to probe the fatal shooting of a Lebowakgomo Hospital nurse who was killed outside the gate of the hospital after getting off a taxi.

This comes after the Limpopo Department of Health announced that a woman nurse was shot on Tuesday night.

Kapudi Moagi, the provincial health spokesperson said the nurse was shot and killed a few metres from the gate of the hospital after getting off from a taxi on her way to work at the hospital.

Moagi confirmed to IOL News that the nurse was Mumsy Seribishane, 52, who was working as an enrolled nursing assistant in the female surgical ward in the hospital.

He said the perpetrator allegedly approached her and shot her on the spot.

Provincial chairperson of Denosa, Lesiba Monyaki confirmed to IOL News that the nurse was a member of the union and expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

“Denosa is shattered, devastated and saddened by these barbaric acts. This country, and Limpopo in particular, cannot afford to lose a nurse during these critical moments of shortage of staff and increased demand for quality health care.”

He called on the police to investigate the motive behind the killing and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Monyaki underscored the urgent need of community vigilance, adding that they will advocate for more police presence in the area.

“We urge the community to report this type of incident before they occur, because someone might have known what was going to happen and it could have been prevented,” Manyaki said.

Meanwhile, the MEC of Health in Limpopo, Dieketseng Mashego has expressed outrage and sadness over the tragic shooting of the nurse.

Mashego called on the community to stand firm against violence, particularly towards the nurses who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

“Nurses are essential to our healthcare system, working tirelessly to serve the needs of patients and their families. The loss of this dedicated professional is not just a tragedy for her family, but a loss for our entire healthcare community,” she said.

Mashego extended condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this devastating loss. I have no doubt that law enforcement will prioritise this investigation and bring the perpetrator to justice swiftly. We must ensure the safety of all healthcare workers in our province,” Mashego said.

