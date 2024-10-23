Klawer murder: ‘Such kind of barbaric acts have no place in a democratic South Africa,’ says Ian Cameron

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee of Police, Ian Cameron wants an example to be made out of Daniel Smith. Photo: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The courts have an opportunity to make an example with Daniel Smit, the man accused of murdering 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk from Klawer in the Western Cape, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee of Police, Ian Cameron said.

Jeobejin was murdered, butchered, and some of his body parts discarded in a septic tank for allegedly stealing mangoes on February 2, 2022. It was also revealed the teenager was chased by a bakkie and knocked before being ‘apprehended’.

The matter is currently being heard in the High Court sitting in Vredendal.

“The gruesome killing of Jerobejin van Wyk has left an indelible wound on the community of Klawer and is a constant reminder of the huge challenge the country faces with the increasing murder rate,” Cameron said.

“We hope the courts will use this opportunity to send a stern message that such kinds of barbaric acts have no place in a democratic South Africa.”

He also highlighted concern as the matter has yet to be finalised despite the murder taking place in 2022.

“While we have full confidence in our courts, such an opportunity to send a murderer who killed and tried to conceal his actions to jail for a lifetime cannot be missed,” Cameron said.

He said the case has amplified the dangers of taking the law into one’s own hands.

“The country has experienced an increase in vigilantes, who are inherently unhelpful in creating safe and secure communities,” Cameron said.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said judgment for the matter will be delivered on Monday, October 28.

