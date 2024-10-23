Have you seen this man? Police need his help to solve a murder of a village headman killed in a drive-by shooting

Limpopo police are seeking public assistance in locating Suprise Mohlala to help resolve a murder case. Photo:Supplied/SAPS

Limpopo police are seeking public assistance in locating Suprise Mohlala who can assist in cracking the murder case of a village headman killed in Mecklenburg under Sekhukhune District.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said they were appealing to the 34-year-old the to avail himself at the nearest police station to help resolve the murder case.

In a statement, Ledwaba explained that Setlamorago Thobejane, 60, who was a village headman at Magobading village was shot and killed on August 7, 2024, around 6am.

“According to the information, the victim and his daughter were walking to work and school respectively when suspects driving a maroon Toyota Camry motor vehicle without a registration number allegedly approached them and fired several shots and fled the scene,” said Ledwaba.

He said Thobejane was taken to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Following the incident, three male suspects linked to the murder were arrested but the fourth suspect is still on the run.”

Ledwaba said police are appealing to Mohlala who they believe can assist in the murder investigation to avail himself.

Anyone with information that can assist police regarding the whereabouts of Mohlala to immediately contact Lieutenant Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola 082 749 2233 or crime stop number on 08600 10111.

