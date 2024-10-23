Goat thieves strike in Limpopo villages: Police seeks public assistance

In Limpopo, a total of 17 livestock were stolen in the early hours across two separate incidents. In one case, the kraal was found open, and in the other, suspects were caught in the act of loading the livestock.

The Stock Theft Unit in Lebowakgomo has launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the recent livestock thefts in the area.

The incidents occurred between Friday, 18 October, and the early hours of Saturday, 19 October.

“The first incident occurred in Dithabaneng village, where the occupants of the house discovered six goats, valued at about R9,000, missing after waking up at around 5 a.m. on Saturday and finding the kraal open,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

A second theft occurred in Tooseng village shortly after, at approximately 2 a.m.

“The occupants of the house reported hearing suspicious noises near the kraal and, upon investigation, saw four unknown suspects loading goats into a black Ford Ranger. After the suspects fled, they found that 11 goats, valued at over R19,000, had been stolen and immediately contacted the police,” said Ledwaba.

Police are appealing for assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding the suspects is urged to contact the SAPS Lebowakgomo Stock Theft Unit at 082 319 9519 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Information can also be submitted via the MySAPS app.

