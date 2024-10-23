Former school officials released on R5,000 bail for stealing over R350,000 school nutrition funds

Hawks arrested Mary Ntombi Mielies, the former SGB treasurer, and Masilonyana Kenneth Selebalo, the former administrative clerk at Thadaku Primary School in Leeudoringstad. Photo Supplied/Hawks

Two former school officials in the North West were released on R5,000 bail each after they were arrested for allegedly stealing funds from the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

Mary Ntombi Mielies, 36, a former School Governing Body (SGB) treasurer and Masilonyana Kenneth Selebalo, 51, a former administrative clerk at Thakadu Primary School in Tlokweng, were arrested on Tuesday.

They were released the same day after appearing in the Leeudoringstad Magistrate’s Court where they are facing 88 counts of theft.

The Hawks said the two were responsible for managing funds received from the North West Department of Education for the NSNP.

“Their duties included ensuring that service providers are paid for the delivery of groceries.”

It was said that in February 2023, one service provider lodged a complaint with the school after not being paid in full after delivering groceries at the school.

“Following an investigation, it was revealed that between 2021 and 2023, Mielies transferred money from the school's bank account amounting to over R350,000 into her own bank account.

“Further probe uncovered that Mielies transferred over R174,000 from her bank account into the bank account of Selebalo,” read the statement.

Following investigations, the pair was subsequently apprehended and charged with theft.

Their matter was postponed to January 24, 2025, and will make their first appearance in the Regional Court.

Meanwhile, the acting North West Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Brigadier Silas Munzhedzi and the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari have lauded the investigation and prosecution team for ensuring that the accused are brought to book.

[email protected]

IOL News