Durban High Court grants Hawks preservation order of seized shoe-making machine and cash

The Hawks seized drugs, cash, and equipment, including a shoe-making machine, during the crime-busting raid in Durban. Picture: SAPS

The Durban High Court has granted a preservation order for items seized by the Hawks, including an industrial shoe-making machine, two money counting machines, and cash totalling R87,946, during a drug raid on a Phoenix residence two years ago.

The order was secured on Monday, October 21, as part of the Hawks’ ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks.

The search and seizure operation took place on August 7, 2023, which exposed a unique method of smuggling when they pounced on the property on Gillham Avenue, Phoenix.

Acting on a tip-off about suspected drug activity, the Hawks and the Durban Metro Drug Task Team executed a warrant and uncovered heroin capsules, cannabis, and cash, alongside the money counting machine and industrial shoe-making machine which was seemingly used to conceal drugs.

“The seized items had an estimated street value of R371,291,” said police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Sibu Ncane.

Following the operation, two suspects were arrested and charged with drug dealing.

The Hawks' Asset Forfeiture Investigation unit worked with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to secure the preservation order.

“The Hawks Asset Forfeiture Investigation, in cooperation with the National Prosecuting Authority, successfully secured a preservation order for the two money counting machines, the industrial shoe-making machine, which are believed to have been used as instruments in the drug dealing operation,” Ncane said.

The head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Lesetja Senona, praised the efforts of the officers.

IOL