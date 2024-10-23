Another Eastern Cape mass shooting: Five men found dead in a shack in Gqeberha

Another mass shooting in the Eastern Cape has claimed the lives of five men. Picture: File image

Another mass shooting incident has rocked the Eastern Cape community after five men were shot and killed in New Brighton in Gqeberha.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the five men who sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Their bodies were found on Tuesday night in a shack in the Chris Hani informal settlement in New Brighton in Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said just after 9pm, SAPS responded to complaints of a shooting at an informal settlement.

“On arrival at the scene police found the bodies of five men with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the investigation.”

Nkohli said the names of the deceased are being withheld until a formal identification process is concluded.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Detective Sithole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

They reminded community members that all information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.

There have been a spate of shootings in the Eastern Cape in recent weeks, with close to 26 people having lost their lives.

In Lusikisiki 18 people were gunned down on September 28, 2024. A total of 15 women and three men died. Six people have been arrested to date.

A week later six community patrollers were gunned down in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape on October 6, 2024, as they were about to go on their patrols. One person has been arrested.

In another incident two people were gunned down while watching tv in Motherwell. Police have arrested four people to date in what is believed to be an insurance murder payouts scheme.

IOL News