Luxury cars and lavish gifts: Free State Premier and husband under investigation over alleged R4.5 million bribes

Free State Premier Maqueen Lehoha-Mathae and her husband, speaker of the Mangaung Metro, Lawrence Mathae, are under investigation following allegations that they accepted bribes from a local contractor.

A case has already been filed against the couple by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at the Park Road police station and now ActionSA has confirmed that it will also file charges against the couple, the contractor and others implicated.

The charges stem from allegations that the couple allegedly benefited, through substantial payments and lavish gifts, from a contractor, CEO of New Beginnings, Patrick Phuti, who made their alleged secret dealings public after his contract was terminated.

ActionSA confirmed it will also file charges against Phuti and former Free State Premier, current Free State Provincial Legislature Speaker, Mxolisi Dukwana.

“The allegations centre around a questionable tender process for a multi-million-rand construction project, from which these individuals allegedly benefited through substantial payments and lavish gifts, raising serious concerns about the transparency and integrity of the province’s leadership,” said ActionSA's Patricia Kopane.

Graphic: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

“While Phuti revealed the corruption via social media, his own involvement in making these payments does not absolve him of accountability,” Kopane said.

“His allegations also suggest that Dukwana failed to intervene in the termination of Phuti’s road project, despite receiving significant financial benefits.”

It is alleged that Patrick Phuti purchased a BMW 7 Series for a former Premier’s son. Picture: BMW Group

It is alleged that Patrick Phuti also purchased a Mercedes-Benz V300 Class for Free State Premier Maqueen Lehoha-Mathae and her husband, Mangaung Metro Speaker Lawrence Mathae. Picture: Mercedes

Kopane said in addition, Phuti is accused of facilitating payments to the premier and her family, allegedly transferring R4.5 million.

“Phuti himself exposed these transactions via social media, yet his involvement in these illegal payments implicates him in the corruption as well. Exposing the scandal does not absolve him from accountability,” she said.

COPE has also called for the premier and speaker to resign over the allegations.

“COPE demands a thorough investigation, as leaked messages reveal extensive financial misconduct, including money laundering and racketeering,” said COPE acting provincial chairperson in the Free State, Nathane Makalo.

“Criminal cases have been opened, and COPE is organising protests to hold the Premier accountable. The time for accountability is now.”

Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, confirmed that investigations are under way.

She said the Hawks are investigating the allegations and not any particular person, at this stage.

Mbambo said once evidence is gathered that points to a person of interest, then the matter will be presented before court.

She further asked the public for time for officials to conduct their investigation.

The couple have denied the allegations against them.

