16-year-old arrested with firearm, drug dealer caught with counterfeit cash in Western Cape operations

A confiscated firearm with seven rounds of ammunition seized during a police operation. Picture: SAPS

Police in the Western Cape crack down on crime has resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old biy with a loaded firearm in Valhalla Park and busting a suspected drug dealer with counterfeit cash and mandrax in Ottery.

Police noticed two males acting suspiciously on the road, and when they saw the police vehicles, the suspects tried to flee. Officers pursued them on foot and managed to apprehend one of the suspects.

"Upon searching him, they found a firearm with seven rounds of ammunition in his possession," Sergeant Wesley Twigg, police spokesperson.

The 16-year-old was arrested for illegal possession of the firearm and ammunition.

He appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 21 to face the charges.

In a separate operation on the same day, members of Operation Shanela conducted a search at a residence in Hohenort Court, Daniel Ottery, based on a tip-off about drug activities.

Counterfeit cash and drugs uncovered during a raid in Ottery as part of Operation Shanela. Picture: SAPS

Police arrested a 42-year-old man for drug dealing and possession of counterfeit money after finding 24 mandrax tablets, 10 grams of crystal meth, and R15,400 in counterfeit cash at the premises.

"The members responded to information they received about drug activities at the premises and ensued with a search of the premises." Twigg said.

An undisclosed amount of additional cash was also confiscated during the raid.

The suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court once formal charges are filed.

IOL