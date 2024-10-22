Why was NPA’s deputy director, with dual citizenship denied security clearance? NPA says there’s a coordinated attack

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has insisted the denial of security clearance for deputy director at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Anton du Plessis does not hamper his work of the NPA, and added that his work in South Africa has been outstanding.

IOL understands that Du Plessis has dual citizenship for South Africa and for the United Kingdom, and this became the stumbling block when he sought the security clearance from the State Security Agency.

In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, spokesperson for the NPA, advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said Du Plessis did not conceal his dual citizenship, and has posed no danger or security risk in South Africa.

“Of importance is the fact that when you look at the Minimum Information Security Standards document it says the person upon who authority the decision lies in granting or refusing the security clearance has a discretion, or must treat each case on its own merit.

“When it comes to advocate Du Plessis, he discloses dual citizenship but no adverse findings are made that his dual citizenship poses any risk to the work that he has been doing from March 1 2021 up to date. He has been excellently, diligently discharging or performing essential functions … doing a diligent in the NPA,” said Mhaga.

“It came as a surprise to us that he was not granted this security clearance certificate? It is for that reason that the NDPP (national director of public prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi) feels strongly that the only conclusion you can make draw from the inaccurate reporting and the denial thereof is that this is a coordinated attack on the NPA to derail us from pursuing those responsible for corruption and State capture.”

NPA spokesperson, advocate Mthunzi Mhaga. File Picture: Jacques Naude/ Independent Newspapers

Mhaga rubbished weekend newspaper reports which stated that the dual citizenship was discovered during Du Plessis’s vetting process for the security clearance certificate.

The NPA said it was Du Plessis who informed Batohi of his dual citizenship to the prosecuting authority and to the State Security Agency officer who was conducting the vetting process.

The newspaper reports also alleged that Du Plessis had refused to relinquish his British citizenship, a factor which Mhaga strongly disputed.

“That was never asked to him,” Mhaga told the news channel.

The matter of the security clearance on Du Plessis was also raised in Parliament last month when the NPA appeared before the justice portfolio committee. This was before the negative outcome was received.

“When the outcome comes, and he is denied the security clearance, and you have got this inaccurate reporting, how else can you not conclude that is a coordinated attack on the senior leadership of the NPA, in order to derail them from pursuing those responsible for corruption and State capture?” said Mhaga.

He added that there is no legal instrument in South African law and prescripts which requires the deputy national director of public prosecutions to have a top security clearance certificate.

