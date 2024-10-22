Where’s this energy when women and children are abused, raped, and slaughtered? - Women For Change on scam allegations

The Women For Change organisation has been accused of being a front for a private company. The team said they have levelled criminal and civil cases against those spreading claims. Picture: Pexels

Women’s advocacy group Women For Change (WFC) has been in the centre of a scandal and cyber-bullying after launching a petition to stop US singer Chris Brown from coming to perform in the country.

Now, the organisation has taken the legal route on several individuals that it claims have made defamatory remarks.

The organisation told IOL that the allegations being spread online about Women For Change are ‘completely false and baseless’.

Controversial pop culture commentator Musa Khawula posted : “Meet the director of the Women for Change organisation Sabrina Walter, originally from Berlin, Germany. Walter also owns a private ‘Catch Me If You Can’ abbreviated to ‘CMIYC’. Donations made to Women for Change are directly deposited into this private entity.”

Meet the director of the Women for Change organization Sabrina Walter originally from Berlin; Germany.



Sabrina Walter also owns a private 'Catch Me If You Can' abbreviated to 'CMIYC'. Donations made to Women for Change are directly deposited into this private entity. pic.twitter.com/Epy8OmXvtr — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) October 19, 2024

Another individual claimed on social media that he went to its website and found suspicious information.

He accused the NPO of being a front for a private company and questioned whether Women For Change’s founder is in South Africa legally.

“There is something really shady about this organisation ... Why would a German feminist start a NPO in South Africa? Historically, every time Europeans came to African countries to promote social justice movements, it was usually a front for something sinister,” he said.

Walter told IOL that 'these lies' have caused enormous harm to the organisation, its team, and the women and families it helps every day.

“It is shocking how easily misinformation can spread and be believed without any regard for the truth. We have been accused of things that are in complete opposition to everything we stand for - our mission, our passion, our values, and the years of hard work we have dedicated to this cause,” said Walter.

She added that what saddens her the most is watching how this affects the victimised community, which relies on WFC for support and advice.

“Our inboxes are now filled with hate, threats, and violent messages, which disrupts the work we do and the help we provide to those who need us the most.”

Online, the debate rages on, with some supporting Walter and the organisation while others proliferate Khawula’s claims. One X (Twitter) user posted that the CMIYC and the Women For Change are the same thing.

“Sabrina Walter started this with clear intentions and has always made that clear - Like I said before, it was to support survivors of gender based violence. And it’s an NPO, not an NPC - there’s a difference,” she wrote.

Sabrina Walter started this with clear intentions and has always made that clear - Like I said before, it was to support survivors of gender based violence. And it's an NPO, not an NPC - there's a difference. pic.twitter.com/iCCNcliyx0 — Taahira طاهره (@scouserscuderia) October 19, 2024

“We are taking strong legal action to protect Women For Change and our reputation. My attorneys are handling criminal and civil cases against several individuals responsible for the defamatory content and others who have spread or shared these false and harmful claims,” Walter told IOL.

Walter said she has committed her life to this cause, and Women For Change will not be silenced by lies or hatred.

She asked: “Where is the energy from these individuals when women and children are being abused, raped, and slaughtered? Where is that same energy when it comes to finding missing children or advocating for justice?”

IOL