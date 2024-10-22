Urgent and stricter vendor regulations needed after 22 school children hospitalised in KZN

Twenty-two learners from a Durban school were taken to hospital for treatment after falling ill after consuming goods bought from a vendor outside the school property. Picture: Neil Baynes

Stricter regulations are needed for vendors selling snacks outside schools, the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal said on Tuesday.

Twenty-two learners from a northern KZN school were rushed to hospital after falling ill after consuming snacks bought from a vendor.

Penning a letter to the province's MEC for Education, the DA's Sakhile Mngadi said the learners from the Ngaqa Primary School in the King Cetshwayo District were rushed to hospital for medical care.

“While we understand that law enforcement of by-laws remains within the jurisdiction of municipalities, we call MEC Sipho Hlomuka to work with Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi to tighten regulations allowing persons to sell food items to school children either within the school property or within 500m of a school in the province,” Mngadi said.

The issue of food security has made headlines in recent weeks after learners across the country have died or fallen ill due to food poisoning.

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) is calling on the Department of Basic Education to invest in food handlers in schools who are employed by School Government Bodies by ensuring that they receive proper training on food safety, food handling, have proper infrastructure and resources to handle, cook and serve hygienic food to the learners.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) is treating these incidents of food poisoning at schools across the country as a potential threat to the security of the country and its citizens.

This comes after several learners were rushed to hospital after consuming snacks purchased at vendors in their areas.

National Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, said last week NATJOINS met to analyse this situation and after careful analysis recommended that all these investigations involving various institutions and bodies should be coordinated by the Department of Health because in the final analysis whatever it is that is happening eventually leads to ill-health or even death.

Recent cases

– October 9 - 35 learners from Makahlule Primary School were treated for headaches, stomach cramps and vomiting after a suspected case of food poisoning.

– October 10 - 74 Grade 12 learners from various schools from Kokosi, Khutsong and Wedela who were attending a Matric camp at Fochville Secondary School were taken to Carletonville District Hospital following a suspected food poisoning.

– October 17 - 25 learners from Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School in Bronkhorspruit were rushed to hospital after consuming snacks bought from a vendor outside the school gate.

– October 16 - 47 learners from Hammanskraal's Rapelego Primary School were treated for stomach cramps and some were reportedly struggling to breathe after eating snacks bought from a vendor.

– October 16 - 25 learners from Marhagi Secondary School were taken to hospital with cramps, headaches and some were vomiting after allegedly eaten atchar bought from an outside vendor, at the school.

IOL News