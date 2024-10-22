Tshwane police officer sentenced and fined for high-speed crash that killed pedestrian

A police officer based in Tshwane, Gauteng, has been sentenced in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court for culpable homicide.

The police officer, Warrant Officer Jacob Makana stationed at the Weidarbrug police station was convicted for the death of a civilian in 2021.

The spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Phaladi Shuping said the incident took place on March 27, 2021.

“On the day of the incident, it is alleged that Warrant Officer Jacob Makana lost control of his vehicle as he was driving at a high speed and struck a female civilian, Akhona Gxuluwe, who was walking on the side of the road. Unfortunately, she died from injuries she sustained in the accident,” Shuping said.

The officer pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment of which the court suspended five years provided he is not found guilty of a similar offence during the period of suspension.

The court further ordered the police officer to pay R150,000 to the mother of the victim as compensation.

He was also ordered to take out a policy for the minor child of the victim and pay the monthly contributions.

The court ordered the Warrant Officer to submit proof of this policy to the State by no later than December 20, 2024.

The police officer’s driver’s license was suspended for a period of six months as per the National Road Traffic Act.

[email protected]

IOL