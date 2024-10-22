‘The mom was watching TV’: Father arrested for raping his three biological daughters

A 41-year-old man has appeared in court, accused or raping his three daughters aged six, 10 and 13 years old. File Picture

A 41-year-old father from Malelane in Mpumalanga has appeared before the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court in Malelane, for allegedly raping his two daughters aged six and 10 years.

In an update, police in Mpumalanga said there are indications that the man’s third daughter, aged 13, was also sexually molested.

“It is alleged that the children (aged six and 10) suffered the ordeal from last year until the matter was picked up at school where their 13-year-old sister is learning,” said Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

The 13-year-old sister shared the disturbing news with her friend at school who later reported the matter to the teachers.

“After the school authorities learned about the abuse, the department of social development was activated, and in turn, the matter was reported to the police,” said Mdhluli.

A preliminary investigation was conducted, and the children were taken to a medical facility for further investigation.

“The investigation led to the arrest of the biological father of the children on Saturday, 19 October 2024. The incidents allegedly took place in the presence of their mother who was either sleeping or watching television during the commission of the crime,” said Mdluli.

Police said all the four children, three girls and a boy, were removed from their parental house and are currently sheltered at the place of safety.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi was disturbed by the incident and condemned acts of gender-based violence across the province.

Mkhwanazi has welcomed the arrest of the accused father, and added that justice will be served for the innocent children.

IOL