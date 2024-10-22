Stellenbosch University students form petition to improve safety after Jesse Mitchell’s murder

Students at Stellenbosch University have formed a petition calling for urgent action to improve safety. File Picture: Independent Newspapers

Students at Stellenbosch University have formed a petition calling for urgent action to improve safety.

This comes after first-year BSc student, Jesse Mitchell was murdered on Wednesday, October 16.

Mitchell, a Computer Science student was fatally stabbed on Borchers Street in Stellenbosch at around 3am on Wednesday, October 16.

He would have celebrated his 19th birthday on the day.

Jesse Mitchell was studying computer science. Photo: supplied

Jesse Mitchell, from Centurion in Gauteng, was living at the student residence Nooitgedacht in Stellenbosch and was riding his bicycle back to his apartment when he was accosted, robbed, and stabbed to death.

Rudolf Hufke, 19, has since been charged with the murder of Mitchell and has since abandoned bail in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court.

In the petition on Change.org, started by students from The Niche, EDGE, Plumbago, Boschenpark, Dennebosch, and Melrose Square stated they were deeply concerned about their safety.

The students stated following the tragic murder of Mitchell, it has become clear that immediate and decisive action is needed to address the rising insecurity around the Stellenbosch University area.

Rudolf Hufke, the teenager accused of murdering of Stellenbosch student Jesse Mitchell, made his second appearance at the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Picture: Henk Kruger/Independent Newspapers

“Over the past three years, there have been numerous incidents of muggings, assaults, and other criminal activities affecting our community, creating an environment of fear and concern. While private security firms have attempted to provide safety, their coverage is limited, leaving public spaces—where many incidents occur—vulnerable and unprotected,” the petition read.

The students are urgently demanding an increase in police patrols in key areas, particularly around Bird Street and main walkways used by students, improved street lighting on all streets and pathways frequented by students, and collaboration between local law enforcement, the university, and private security to ensure a coordinated approach to safety.

The petition goal is to reach 25,000 signatures. So far, 16,509 people have already signed.

[email protected]

IOL