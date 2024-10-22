Soweto cops need your help to find this man who can assist in the investigation of the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl

Police believe that Pethe Sara Simiao can help them track down a wanted suspect. Picture: SAPS

Police in Soweto are appealing to the community to help them track down Pethe Sara Simiao.

Officers believe he can assist with an ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Orlando on Monday.

Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the young girl was playing outside when a man called her to his shack and raped her before killing her.

"The matter was reported to the police who immediately responded and started searching for the suspect who is on the run," Masondo said.

Anyone who might have information about his whereabouts or help in the investigation may please contact Colonel Lazarus Mahlaela on 079 696 0854 or Captain Chris Moses on 082 822 7070.

Picture: SAPS

Meanwhile, police have yet to make an arrest following the murder of a Mpumalanga toddler whose body was found in Secunda on Monday.

Khayone Xavier Pakeni was playing outside his Embalenhle home when he disappeared.

His little body was found, wrapped in a blanket, in an open field in Extension 15, Embalenhle.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie said more needs to be done to protect children.

"Despite all the work that government has done or continues to do, we continue to witness cases of children being abused by those who are supposed to protect them. The onslaught of children needs to stop.”

“We must all work together to better protect minors who rely on adults for safety and guidance. It is disheartening to hear of children becoming violated because by virtue of being under age, they are vulnerable, " the MEC said.

IOL News