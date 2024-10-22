Search on for missing Mossel Bay father and daughter

Jacob Mare and his nine-year-old daughter, Yaleen Mare were last seen on October 14, 2024. Picture: SAPS

Police are searching for a Mossel Bay father and daughter who were last seen more than a week ago.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Jacob Mare and his nine-year-old daughter, Yaleen Mare were last seen on October 14.

“Preliminary information suggest that on Monday, 14 October 2024, Jacob picked up his daughter at her school in Hartenbos and have not been seen since.”

He said Mossel Bay Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to trace them.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the pair is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Alistair Rezant of the Mossel Bay FCS Unit on 082 234 3557 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

In another incident, a toddler who disappeared while playing in the yard of his home in Mpumalanga has been found dead.

Khayone Xavier Pakeni had been reported missing from Embalenhle on October 9, 2024.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said his body was found in an open field in Extension 15, Embalenhle on October 21, 2024.

A case of murder has been opened for investigation.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the team found the remains of the child wrapped in a blanket, and the clothing matched what the missing child was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

“Medical personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene.”

IOL earlier reported that the toddler had been playing outside the home while the mother had tea inside.

“The mother indicated that she went inside her house to prepare tea and noticed that the child was playing outside within the yard.

“However, upon finishing the tea preparation and going outside to check on her son, she discovered that the child was missing.”

